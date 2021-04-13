Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. 22,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bumble stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

