GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,167. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,969,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.