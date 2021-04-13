Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 13,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

