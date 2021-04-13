Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 8,380 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

