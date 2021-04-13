AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 207,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,943,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.