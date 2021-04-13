ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

