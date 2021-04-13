Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

