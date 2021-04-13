Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 37.7% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $82.53 million and $470.30 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $6.84 or 0.00010873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00055615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00084192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00628154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,445,911 coins and its circulating supply is 12,070,911 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

