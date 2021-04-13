Bob’s Repair (BOB) 1-Day Volume Hits $71,312.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $71,312.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00055615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00084192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00628154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

