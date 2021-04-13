Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Hits $12.16 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $3,814.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00055615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00084192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00628154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.