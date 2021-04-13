Susquehanna Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
