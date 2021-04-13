Susquehanna Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.