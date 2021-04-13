Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Guggenheim

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $23.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

