FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $37.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $381.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,029. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

