EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Down 88.3% in March

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,980. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $224.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

