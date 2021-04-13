Short Interest in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Decreases By 81.3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 4,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,677. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

