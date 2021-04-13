Courier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $228,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.30. 82,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

