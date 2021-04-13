Grassi Investment Management Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $230.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

