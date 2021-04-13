Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245,909 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2,252.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

