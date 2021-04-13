Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 9,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

