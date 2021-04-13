Atheios Achieves Market Cap of $75,101.05 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $75,101.05 and approximately $46.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,477.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.28 or 0.03639542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.00429850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $747.40 or 0.01177428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.00509907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00462322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00361663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00034406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,854,224 coins and its circulating supply is 39,456,154 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars.

