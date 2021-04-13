Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

