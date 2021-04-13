Veracity Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

