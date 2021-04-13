FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 45,841 shares.The stock last traded at $160.02 and had previously closed at $157.31.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

