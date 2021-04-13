Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.34

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 209263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,717.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.51 million and a P/E ratio of -14.23.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1995868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

