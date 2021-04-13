International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IZCFF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,911. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

