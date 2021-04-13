International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IZCFF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,911. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About International Zeolite
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.