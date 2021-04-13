HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 1,292.9% in March

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 1,292.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $29,061.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,149.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $233,009. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.