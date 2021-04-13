BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,748. BOTS has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

