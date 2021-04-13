Aphria (TSE:APHA) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APHA. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE APHA traded up C$1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,530. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.11. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$3.93 and a 52 week high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

