Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Shares of FVI stock traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 318,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.0222271 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

