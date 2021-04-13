Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.00.

PBH traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$119.40. 44,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,929. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.84 and a 1-year high of C$122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.09.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

