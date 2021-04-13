Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $98.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 64,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,555. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.