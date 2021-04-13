Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,248.73. 25,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,662. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,082.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,833.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.