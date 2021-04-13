Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 415,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,128.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

