PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, hitting $274.12. 174,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,204. The firm has a market cap of $321.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

