Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,072 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.56. 57,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

