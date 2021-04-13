Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $378.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $378.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

