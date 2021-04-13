372 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $4,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.