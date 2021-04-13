Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $197.83 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

