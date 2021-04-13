Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.57

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 269957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

