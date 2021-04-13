Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Down 5.2%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 6,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 million, a PE ratio of -214.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

