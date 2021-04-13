Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Up 5.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.62 and last traded at $130.52. Approximately 15,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,081,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Elastic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

