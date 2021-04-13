Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

