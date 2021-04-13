Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $143.15. 84,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

