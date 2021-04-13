Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

