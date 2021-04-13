Domani Wealth LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

