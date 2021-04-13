Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The buyout of Magellan Health is anticipated to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. However, its weak Marketplace business has led to a fall in premium revenues from this business. Its solvency level bothers. Its bottom line suffered due to higher expenses and the COVID-19 impact. A Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Apr 28.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.64.

NYSE MOH traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,964. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

