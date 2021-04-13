Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $75.85 million and $292,471.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00261725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.00668173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.93 or 0.99908541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.22 or 0.00914901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

