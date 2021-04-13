Alaska Permanent Capital Management Takes $707,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,901,000 after purchasing an additional 926,775 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,628. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.