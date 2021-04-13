Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 8%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

