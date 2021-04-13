National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,458 shares.The stock last traded at $51.63 and had previously closed at $49.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 212.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 37.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.